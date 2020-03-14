8 Pakistani nationals repatriated at Attari-Wagah border

ISLAMABAD – A total of eight Pakistani nationals, who were under imprisonment/detention in India, on Saturday were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari/Wagah border.

According to a press release received here from Pakistan High Commission in India, these individuals were handed over to Pakistani authorities at Attari/Wagah border in the presence of an official of the Pakistan High Commission.

The Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi remained in close contact with the Indian side for the release and repatriation of these Pakistani nationals.

Those who were repatriated included; i. Abdul Rashid alias (@) Raseed @ Muhammad Yaseen s/o Sammi Khan @ Shammi Khan; ii. Mahmood Ahmed @ Mahmud @ Sahil s/o Manzoor Ahmed @ Manjur; iii. Syed Javed Iqbal s/o Peer Allah Diyo @ Pir Syed Allah Divaya Shah; iv. Ghulam Akbar s/o Aqal Muhammad @ Mohd Akram; v. Irfan Ullah s/o Khurshed Ahmed; vi. Feroze Alwardeen s/o Mehardin @ Mehardeen;vii. Javed Aslam @ Muhammad Aslam s/o Muhammad Baks @ Buksh;viii. Zahoor Ahmed @ Zuhur s/o Muhammad Jalal @ Inamullah.