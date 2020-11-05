At least 4 killed, 12 injured as bus rams into tree near Mianwali
08:25 AM | 5 Nov, 2020
MIANWALI – At least four passengers were killed and 12 other were wounded when a bus hit a roadside tree near Mianwali on Wednesday.
As per the detail, a bus going to Mianwali from Rawalpindi skidded off the roads while overtaking another vehicle at the Talagang Road and rams into a roadside tree.
The accident kills four persons on the spot and injuring 12 others.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed about the accident and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.
