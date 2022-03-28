No-confidence motion filed against PM Imran in NA, session adjourns till March 31

ISLAMABAD – A no-trust motion has been tabled in the House against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and the much-anticipated session was adjourned till Thursday.

Reports in local media said the session was presided by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri as Sharif presented the motion in the lower house, which was followed by the counting procedure to determine how many lawmakers were in favour.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers, which was adjourned until March 28 after the fateha for the deceased lawmaker.

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, and other leaders have arrived in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at his chamber while matters pertaining to laws regarding NA came under discussion.

Last week, the lower house of parliament was scheduled to take up the no-trust motion, but only Fateha was offered and speeches were given after which the NA speaker adjourned the session till today.

Ruling PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Khan were among those who attended the session, as well as Grand Democratic Alliance's Dr Fahmida Mirza.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed mentioned that the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday however the opposition parties have planned to hold a protest if speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence motion.