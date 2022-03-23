No-trust vote: PM Imran refuses to step down, warns opposition it would ‘lose the match’

PM says will show cards a day ahead of no-trust move as he poses full confidence amid political crisis
Web Desk
05:57 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
No-trust vote: PM Imran refuses to step down, warns opposition it would ‘lose the match’
Source: Imran Khan_Instagram
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday negated any possibility of stepping down from premiership and announced to show trump card a day ahead of a no-confidence vote.

In a meeting with the media correspondents of the Supreme Court, the premier said opposition leaders mistook him that he would step down and go home.

“Should I quit on the demand of these thieves,” he asked while posing full confidence to win a no-confidence motion.

He continued saying that the opposition show its card before time saying the PDM alliance doesn’t even know how many people it will have left on the day of the no-trust move.

In an attempt to clarify the neutral remarks, Khan said his remarks were taken ‘out of context’. Adding that, he referred to neutrality in the context of good and evil.

Taking a jibe at opposition, PM said politics of PML-N and PPP evolved around hiding their theft while refusing to negotiate with ‘criminals’ like Shehbaz Sharif. It's time for JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to go home as Khan called him ‘12th player’.

Khan also defended Pakistan Army, saying state institutions were wrongly criticised. A strong army is a must for a strong state, he said, while adding that Pakistan would have been split into three pieces had it not been for the army. He also requested not to malign the Pakistan army for the sake of politics.

No-trust motion: CJP Bandial-led bench to hear ... 02:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will simultaneously hear a ...

In the interaction with reporters, Khan also confirmed meeting estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar saying his relationship with the former Interior Minister is 40 years old.

More From This Category
No-trust motion: CJP Bandial-led bench to hear ...
02:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
‘Justice For Ziauddin’ – Minor boy raped, ...
01:21 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Watch stunning Pakistan Day flypast by ...
10:02 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death for first time ...
09:41 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
Spectacular Pakistan Day military parade held in ...
08:44 AM | 23 Mar, 2022
13 suspects arrested for beating papad seller to ...
12:35 AM | 23 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eshal Fayyaz admits having a crush on Hamza Ali Abbasi
06:10 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr