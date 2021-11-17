ICC announces Shaheen Afridi’s blistering spell against India as ‘Play of the Tournament’

07:54 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
ICC announces Shaheen Afridi’s blistering spell against India as ‘Play of the Tournament’
Share

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s blazing bowling spell against arch-rival India during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as the “Play of the Tournament.”

Sharing glimpses of his bowling during the opening over in the high-voltage clash, ICC wrote on Twitter: “The winner of the Play of the Tournament from the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is: Shaheen Afridi's blistering opening spell against India.”

Last month, Shaheen Shah Afridi emerged as one of the big movers in the T20I rankings after his impressive performances in World Cup matches against India and New Zealand.

Afridi (596), whose opening spell removed India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in opener match, moved up 11 spots and is now knocking on the door of the top 10 at 12th spot, said ICC in an official statement.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan achieve another ... 04:10 PM | 27 Oct, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan’s openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continued a rich vein of form in limited-overs ...

More From This Category
Birthday wishes pour in as Waqar Younis turns 50
10:56 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Kamran Ghulam named in Pakistan Test squad for ...
10:45 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Pakistan to host Champions Trophy 2025, confirms ...
05:12 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Usman Shinwari announces retirement from Test ...
03:03 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
David Warner defends his controversial six off ...
01:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Seven venues, eight teams confirmed for 2022 T20 ...
09:30 AM | 16 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir to collaborate for an upcoming project
06:16 PM | 17 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr