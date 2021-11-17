India shuts down schools, colleges in capital Delhi amid worsening pollution

DELHI – All schools and colleges have been closed in Indian capital, Delhi, for an indefinite period as air pollution continues to worsen, posing serious health hazards to residents of the city.

The authorities have also imposed a ban on construction work until November 21 but there is exception for transport and defence-related projects.

Only five of the 11 coal-based power plants in the city have been allowed to continue operations. The pollution level has increased further since the festival of Diwali.

Air quality has worsened across in the Indian capital in recent years, as industrial pollutants, burning of crop subtle, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into toxic smog.

The levels of PM2.5 - tiny particles that can damage human lungs - in Delhi are far higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO) safety guidelines. The city recorded the figure around 400 on Tuesday, showing the pollution is severe.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is mulling a lockdown in the city to control the repercussions of the increased air pollution.