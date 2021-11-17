Mohammad Rizwan shoots up ICC T20I rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan jumped one spot to make it to the top five T20 batsmen, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking issued on Wednesday.

Rizwan has surpassed KL Rahul, who was appointed vice-captain of the Indian T20 team, after his blistering performance in the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Pakistani player score 281 runs in the tournament, becoming the third highest scorer as the top spot is held by Babar Azam with 303 runs followed by David Warner (289).

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper retained his position as world No.1 T20 batsman. Dawid Malan is at the second spot followed by Aiden Markram and Devon Conway.