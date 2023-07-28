Search

Sports

No e-tickets for 2023 ODI World Cup, says Indian cricket chief

Web Desk 10:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2023
No e-tickets for 2023 ODI World Cup, says Indian cricket chief
Source: ICC

During the 2023 World Cup, ticket holders must get actual tickets and present them at entrance gates at stadiums all around the nation. Even though tickets for the major 50-over competition will be offered online, Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced following a meeting on Thursday that there will be no option for e-tickets.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the absence of e-tickets at several sites caused crowing outside the stadiums as fans struggled to obtain the physical copies of tickets. 

The board secretary clarified that while e-tickets for the World Cup are not viable, the BCCI is confident that a mechanism would be in place for bilaterals first before moving further with it.

"This time, we are unable to use electronic tickets; nevertheless, we will make sure that hard tickets may be redeemed at 7-8 centres well in advance. However, the real ticket must be kept," Jay Shah informed reporters while also addressing the possibility of postponing a few games.

The sought-after 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India for the first time ever as a solo host nation. 

The event, which is set to take place in 10 locations around India from October 5 to November 19, 2023, includes Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. 

Additionally, from September 29 to October 3 warm-up games will be held in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.

On October 5, a game between England and New Zealand will serve as the tournament's opening encounter. But when the Indian cricket team faces Australia, a five-time World Cup champion, on October 8 in Chennai, all eyes will be on them. 

The tone of the tournament will likely be established by this high-profile contest.

Much-awaited World Cup match between Pakistan, and India likely to be rescheduled

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

PCF high-ups congratulate new world junior squash champion Hamza Khan

12:04 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Saud Shakeel creates history in Test cricket

02:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet temporarily suspended for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

01:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Much-awaited World Cup match between Pakistan, and India likely to be rescheduled

11:14 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Pakistan outranks India to secure top spot in ICC World Test Championship rankings

12:42 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

#PAKvIND: Tayyab Tahir's ton leads Pakistan to victory over India in Emerging Asia Cup final

09:20 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Finding peace "within": Sara Ali Khan shares getaway pictures, videos ...

11:43 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

09:13 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: