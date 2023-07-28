No e-tickets for 2023 ODI World Cup, says Indian cricket chief

During the 2023 World Cup, ticket holders must get actual tickets and present them at entrance gates at stadiums all around the nation. Even though tickets for the major 50-over competition will be offered online, Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah announced following a meeting on Thursday that there will be no option for e-tickets.
During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the absence of e-tickets at several sites caused crowing outside the stadiums as fans struggled to obtain the physical copies of tickets.
The board secretary clarified that while e-tickets for the World Cup are not viable, the BCCI is confident that a mechanism would be in place for bilaterals first before moving further with it.
"This time, we are unable to use electronic tickets; nevertheless, we will make sure that hard tickets may be redeemed at 7-8 centres well in advance. However, the real ticket must be kept," Jay Shah informed reporters while also addressing the possibility of postponing a few games.
The sought-after 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India for the first time ever as a solo host nation.
The event, which is set to take place in 10 locations around India from October 5 to November 19, 2023, includes Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
Additionally, from September 29 to October 3 warm-up games will be held in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.
On October 5, a game between England and New Zealand will serve as the tournament's opening encounter. But when the Indian cricket team faces Australia, a five-time World Cup champion, on October 8 in Chennai, all eyes will be on them.
The tone of the tournament will likely be established by this high-profile contest.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
