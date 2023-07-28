Jay Shah downplays safety fears amid doubts over PAKvIND clash in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI – Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has vehemently refuted any worries about potential security challenges for the eagerly awaited India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match slated for Ahmedabad on October 15.

It was previously announced that the match between India and Pakistan in the aforementioned event will probably be postponed because of Navratri celebrations, which would raise security concerns.

The first day of Navratri, a prominent and widely observed festival in Gujarat, including the host city of Ahmedabad, falls on the scheduled match date, according to media sources.

According to Shah, the World Cup schedule may be changed in response to petitions from a number of Full Member nations.

"There is a chance that the timetable may shift a little. Several Full Member nations have written in asking that two or three of the scheduled dates be changed. We are negotiating with the ICC, and we ought to be able to resolve it in two to three days, he claimed.

The BCCI Secretary emphasised that the necessity to solve some logistical issues was what drove the proposed modifications, not security considerations.

The short turnaround times between certain games on the current schedule—as little as two days—make it challenging for teams to rest, travel, and compete again.