Twitter, now known as X, gained control of the @x handle without notifying or paying its owner

The @x Twitter handle's owner confirmed that the business, which is now known as X, took over his account without giving him any prior notice or money in exchange, claiming the handle is X property.

Gene X Hwang, owner of the corporate photography and filmmaking company Orange Photography, had previously had the handle.

The organisation formerly known as Twitter congratulated Hwang for his loyalty in a letter and extended an invitation to visit its headquarters as well as a selection of X merchandise as a "reflection of our appreciation."

One of several missed stages in the renaming of Twitter to X, owner Elon Musk's favourite letter, was the incorrect handling of the @x handle. Twitter reportedly failed to acquire the intellectual property rights to the "X" brand because Microsoft, Meta, and other parties are reportedly claiming ownership of numerous "X" trademarks.

Additionally, it failed to obtain official approval to take down the Twitter signage from the building, which required police to halt their work. The website and mobile app weren't completely updated; despite the "X" on them, they still urged visitors to "search Twitter" or press a button to "Tweet."