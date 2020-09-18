OPPO Reno4 Series available now in Pakistan
Web Desk
11:29 AM | 18 Sep, 2020
OPPO Reno4 Series available now in Pakistan
LAHORE - The recently launched OPPO Reno4 series is now available in the market and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website. 

OPPO Reno4 8GB, and 128GB (Extendable) is available for PKR 59,999 and Reno4 Pro 8GB of RAM and 256GB is available for PKR 84,999.

The Reno4 with its aesthetically trendy and slim design comes with innovative imaging features, AI-enhanced smart sensor, and 30W VOOC 4.0 with Qualcomm SnapDragon 720G SoC allowing people to unlock the best you.

The Reno4 Pro comes with a 90Hz borderless sense screen with a 3D curved display, 60W SuperVOOC 2.0, premium thin design, and innovative imaging features allowing users to be a pro is their daily routine.

Specifications

 OPPO Reno4 OPPO Reno4 Pro
Appearance

Weight: Approx. 165g

Height: 160.3mm

Width:  73.9mm

Thickness: 7.7mm

Weight: Approx. 161g

Height:  160.2mm

Width: 73.2mm

Thickness: 7.7mm
Screen

Size: 16.34cm/6.4” (diagonal)

Resolution: 2400*1080 pixels (FHD+)

Screen Ratio: 90.7%

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Size: 16.6cm/6.5” (diagonal)

Touchscreen: up to180Hz（90Hz fresh rate Resolution:  2400*1080

Colour Depth: 16.7 million colours

 Screen

Ratio: 92.01%
Color

Starry Night

and Silky White

Galactic Blue

and Space Black
Camera

Rear

Sensor: 48MP

Rear

Sensor: 48MP
Battery

4015mAh 

4000mAh
Processor

MediaTek Helio P70

Core Hardware

 

RAM: 8GB

ROM:128GB

 RAM: 8GB

ROM:256B
OS

ColorOS 7.2,

based on

Android 10

ColorOS 7.2

based on

Android 10

The brand is giving away an amazing gift box to the first few lucky winners to book the Reno4 series online on OPPO’s official website.

