OPPO Reno4 Series available now in Pakistan
Share
LAHORE - The recently launched OPPO Reno4 series is now available in the market and can easily be booked online on OPPO’s official website.
OPPO Reno4 8GB, and 128GB (Extendable) is available for PKR 59,999 and Reno4 Pro 8GB of RAM and 256GB is available for PKR 84,999.
The Reno4 with its aesthetically trendy and slim design comes with innovative imaging features, AI-enhanced smart sensor, and 30W VOOC 4.0 with Qualcomm SnapDragon 720G SoC allowing people to unlock the best you.
The Reno4 Pro comes with a 90Hz borderless sense screen with a 3D curved display, 60W SuperVOOC 2.0, premium thin design, and innovative imaging features allowing users to be a pro is their daily routine.
|Specifications
|OPPO Reno4
|OPPO Reno4 Pro
|Appearance
|
Weight: Approx. 165g
Height: 160.3mm
Width: 73.9mm
Thickness: 7.7mm
|
Weight: Approx. 161g
Height: 160.2mm
Width: 73.2mm
Thickness: 7.7mm
|Screen
|
Size: 16.34cm/6.4” (diagonal)
Resolution: 2400*1080 pixels (FHD+)
Screen Ratio: 90.7%
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
|
Size: 16.6cm/6.5” (diagonal)
Touchscreen: up to180Hz（90Hz fresh rate Resolution: 2400*1080
Colour Depth: 16.7 million colours
Screen
Ratio: 92.01%
|Color
|
Starry Night
and Silky White
|
Galactic Blue
and Space Black
|Camera
|
Rear
Sensor: 48MP
|
Rear
Sensor: 48MP
|Battery
|
4015mAh
|
4000mAh
|Processor
|
MediaTek Helio P70
|
Core Hardware
|
RAM: 8GB
ROM:128GB
|
RAM: 8GB
ROM:256B
|OS
|
ColorOS 7.2,
based on
Android 10
|
ColorOS 7.2
based on
Android 10
The brand is giving away an amazing gift box to the first few lucky winners to book the Reno4 series online on OPPO’s official website.
- Fatima Amir publicly thanked Feroze Khan for helping her harasser get ...01:40 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
-
-
-
- WB stay order on Reko Diq is great relief for Pakistan, says Asim ...01:11 PM | 18 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020