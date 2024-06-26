Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan drop one spot in latest T20I rankings 

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan dropped one spot in latest T20I bating rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Babar and Rizwan slipped to fourth and slipped place, respectively. The development comes after Pakistan suffered early elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024 owing to unimpressive performance.

There is also a new number one in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, with India’s Suryakumar Yadav being knocked off the top spot after his lengthy stay at the summit.

Aussie opener Travis Head is the newly crowned leader of the rankings, having enjoyed a stunning run since cementing his spot at the top of the order for his national side in the shortest format.

Head saved his best for last in the T20 World Cup, slamming a brilliant 76 in a losing cause against India, keeping a high-scoring game alive for far longer than looked likely after Rohit Sharma had teed up a huge score for India.

The Australian has jumped four places into the top spot, with Suryakumar, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan all dropping down a place to make up the remainder of the top five.