'World's Best Airline' rankings revealed and here's the winner

LONDON - Qatar Airways has once again secured the title of ‘Airline of the Year’ in a fresh ranking released on Monday.

The carrier was successful in clinching the title for the eighth time in the 25-year history of the awards with fresh awards recently announced in a gala ceremony at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park, close to London Heathrow Airport.

For ranking the carriers, the customer survey costs and awards event are paid by Skytrax and the rankings are awaited by aviation buffs and travelers alike.

Qatar Airways was exceptional this time as besides being the World’s Best Airline for 2024, the carrier also scooped the top awards for the World’s Best Business Class, the World’s Best Business Class Lounge and the Best Airline in the Middle East.

Commenting on Qatar Airways achievements, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said the award is testimony to airline's relentless dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovation.

Interestingly, the 2023 Airline of the Year winner, Singapore Airlines, was ranked No. 2 in the world for 2024, while Emirates was ranked third.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines took top honours with the award for the World’s Best Cabin Staff and their First Class Suites won the award as the World’s Best First Class.

As per a press release issued by Skytrax, the award for the World’s Most Family Friendly Airline was won by British Airways. This award covers many aspects of the experience, including family seating policies, family check-in facilities, priority boarding, children’s meals, children’s amenities/toys/activity packs, child-specific onboard entertainment, child luggage and policies for carrycot/pushchairs, and the standards of service assistance from ground staff and cabin crew during the family travel experience.

Below is the ranking for the top 20 airlines for the ongoing year:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Emirates

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

5. Cathay Pacific Airways

6. Japan Airlines

7. Turkish Airlines

8. EVA Air

9. Air France

10. Swiss International Air Lines

11. Korean Air

12. Hainan Airlines

13. British Airways

14. Fiji Airways

15. Iberia

16. Vistara

17. Virgin Atlantic

18. Lufthansa

19. Etihad Airways

20. Saudi Arabian Airlines