'World's Best Airline' rankings revealed and here's the winner

LONDON - Qatar Airways has once again secured the title of ‘Airline of the Year’ in a fresh ranking released on Monday.
The carrier was successful in clinching the title for the eighth time in the 25-year history of the awards with fresh awards recently announced in a gala ceremony at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park, close to London Heathrow Airport.
For ranking the carriers, the customer survey costs and awards event are paid by Skytrax and the rankings are awaited by aviation buffs and travelers alike.
Qatar Airways was exceptional this time as besides being the World’s Best Airline for 2024, the carrier also scooped the top awards for the World’s Best Business Class, the World’s Best Business Class Lounge and the Best Airline in the Middle East.
Commenting on Qatar Airways achievements, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said the award is testimony to airline's relentless dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovation.
Interestingly, the 2023 Airline of the Year winner, Singapore Airlines, was ranked No. 2 in the world for 2024, while Emirates was ranked third.
Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines took top honours with the award for the World’s Best Cabin Staff and their First Class Suites won the award as the World’s Best First Class.
As per a press release issued by Skytrax, the award for the World’s Most Family Friendly Airline was won by British Airways. This award covers many aspects of the experience, including family seating policies, family check-in facilities, priority boarding, children’s meals, children’s amenities/toys/activity packs, child-specific onboard entertainment, child luggage and policies for carrycot/pushchairs, and the standards of service assistance from ground staff and cabin crew during the family travel experience.
Below is the ranking for the top 20 airlines for the ongoing year:
1. Qatar Airways
2. Singapore Airlines
3. Emirates
4. ANA All Nippon Airways
5. Cathay Pacific Airways
6. Japan Airlines
7. Turkish Airlines
8. EVA Air
9. Air France
10. Swiss International Air Lines
11. Korean Air
12. Hainan Airlines
13. British Airways
14. Fiji Airways
15. Iberia
16. Vistara
17. Virgin Atlantic
18. Lufthansa
19. Etihad Airways
20. Saudi Arabian Airlines
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.