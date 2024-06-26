Search

Gold & Silver

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024
Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to settle at Rs240,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to close at Rs206, 276.

The price of the precious commodity also decreased in international market by $13 to reach $2,313 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in Pakistan with per tola price standing at Rs2,850. 

A day earlier, gold also registered downward trend in domestic market as per tola gold price plunged by Rs500 to close at Rs241,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to settle at Rs207,047 in local market.

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 June 2024

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

02:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decline in Pakistan

11:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan sees Rs500 increase per tola

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

08:48 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Latest gold price on 22 June 2024

06:27 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Gold prices reach record high of Rs. 1600 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

05:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

‘Neither constructive nor objective’ – Pakistan rejects US resolution of Feb 8 general elections

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.75
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.35 352.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.05 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.02 749.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.44 917.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.73 314.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: