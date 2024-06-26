Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to settle at Rs240,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to close at Rs206, 276.

The price of the precious commodity also decreased in international market by $13 to reach $2,313 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in Pakistan with per tola price standing at Rs2,850.

A day earlier, gold also registered downward trend in domestic market as per tola gold price plunged by Rs500 to close at Rs241,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs429 to settle at Rs207,047 in local market.