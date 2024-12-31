Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 31 December 2024 – Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

KARACHI — Gold rate is Rs272,600 per tola on December 31, 2024 Tuesday, and the price of 10 grams is Rs233,711.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,775 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Latest Gold Rates Today

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs272,600 10 Grams Rs233,711

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad