Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 July 2022

08:21 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 July 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 134,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  105,966 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 123,566.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Karachi PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Islamabad PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Peshawar PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Quetta PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Sialkot PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Attock PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Gujranwala PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Jehlum PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Multan PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Bahawalpur PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Gujrat PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Nawabshah PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Chakwal PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Hyderabad PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Nowshehra PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Sargodha PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Faisalabad PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491
Mirpur PKR 134,800 PKR 1,491

