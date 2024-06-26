Search

Pakistan

Faisal Vawda tenders unconditional apology in contempt case

04:18 PM | 26 Jun, 2024
Faisal Vawda tenders unconditional apology in contempt case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda has tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court (SC) in a contempt of court case initiated over anti-judiciary remarks.

The senator has submitted his apology to the top court and left himself at the mercy of SC. He has requested the apex court to end proceedings against him in the contempt case.

He clarified that the motive behind his fiery press conference was not to disgrace the judiciary. 

Last month, the top court issued notices to Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-P MNA Mustafa Kamal, seeking their responses to comments made against the judiciary.

This action was taken by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, during proceedings of a suo motu notice regarding independent Senator Vawda.

During a press conference at the National Press Club, Vawda criticised the judiciary, urging an end to the trend of targeting institutions. He questioned the timing of Justice Sattar's allegations and emphasized the need for evidence before making accusations.

PML-N's Talal Chaudhry also held separate press conference, questioning the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ claims of interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

They asserted that without evidence, no one should accuse the institutions. The following day, MNAs Mustafa Kamal of MQM-Pakistan and Awn Chaudhry of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party also criticised the judiciary's alleged failures and called for the establishment of ethical standards for judges.

Kamal claimed the judiciary had set "ethical standards" for politicians and that judges' dual citizenship was a "big question mark," demanding accountability from the judiciary. Awn warned that the issue could lead to "anarchy in the country."

In late March, six judges from the Islamabad High Court wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council regarding pressure on judges through abduction, torture of relatives, and secret surveillance. Justice Babar Sattar also highlighted breaches of personal data during the audio leaks case.

SC summons Faisal Vawda in contempt of court case

Pakistan

05:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

‘Neither constructive nor objective’ – Pakistan rejects US ...

05:06 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

US House of Representatives demands probe into Pakistan’s Feb 8 ...

04:35 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Fans, air conditioners stolen from Thar Coal Project’s mosque

04:18 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Faisal Vawda tenders unconditional apology in contempt case

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

11:31 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

Applications Open for PITB's WhizKids Summer Camp 2024

Pakistan

11:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving ...

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage ...

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

05:42 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices set to increase in Pakistan from July 1

12:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

FBISE Matric Results 2024 Latest Update here

07:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

Advertisement

Latest

05:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

‘Neither constructive nor objective’ – Pakistan rejects US resolution of Feb 8 general elections

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.75
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.35 352.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.05 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.02 749.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.44 917.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.73 314.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: