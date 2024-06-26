Faisal Vawda tenders unconditional apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda has tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court (SC) in a contempt of court case initiated over anti-judiciary remarks.

The senator has submitted his apology to the top court and left himself at the mercy of SC. He has requested the apex court to end proceedings against him in the contempt case.

He clarified that the motive behind his fiery press conference was not to disgrace the judiciary.

Last month, the top court issued notices to Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-P MNA Mustafa Kamal, seeking their responses to comments made against the judiciary.

This action was taken by a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, during proceedings of a suo motu notice regarding independent Senator Vawda.

During a press conference at the National Press Club, Vawda criticised the judiciary, urging an end to the trend of targeting institutions. He questioned the timing of Justice Sattar's allegations and emphasized the need for evidence before making accusations.

PML-N's Talal Chaudhry also held separate press conference, questioning the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ claims of interference by intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

They asserted that without evidence, no one should accuse the institutions. The following day, MNAs Mustafa Kamal of MQM-Pakistan and Awn Chaudhry of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party also criticised the judiciary's alleged failures and called for the establishment of ethical standards for judges.

Kamal claimed the judiciary had set "ethical standards" for politicians and that judges' dual citizenship was a "big question mark," demanding accountability from the judiciary. Awn warned that the issue could lead to "anarchy in the country."

In late March, six judges from the Islamabad High Court wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council regarding pressure on judges through abduction, torture of relatives, and secret surveillance. Justice Babar Sattar also highlighted breaches of personal data during the audio leaks case.