Fans, air conditioners stolen from Thar Coal Project’s mosque

KARACHI – Thieves took away fans, air conditioners and other items from a mosque of the Thar Coal Under Group Cool Gasification Project in Tharparkar, Sindh.

Police have registered a case on a complaint filed by a security guard. Over 30 persons have been nominated in the First Investigation Report (FIR).

Police have launched an operation to arrest the suspects.

On the other hand, Sindh Coal Authority Deputy Director Muhammad Tariq told media that the project was abandoned since 2018.

He said boundary wall of the project was damaged, adding that all the valuable machinery and material at the side have become unsafe.