Shoes of over dozen worshippers stolen from Pakistan parliament’s mosque

ISLAMABAD – A weird incident was witnessed in highly fortified Pakistan Parliament’s jurisdiction on Friday when an unknown man stole shoes of more than a dozen worshippers from mosque.

Journalists are among the persons, who were deprived of their shoes, during Friday prayers at the mosque.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has taken notice of the incident and reprimanded the security officials for their negligence.

He has directed the security officials to trace the suspect through CCTV footage and took stern action against him.

The speaker has also directed them to tighten the security in order to avoid such incidents in future, reports said.