US House of Representatives demands probe into Pakistan’s Feb 8 general elections

WASHINGTON – The US House of Representatives has demanded an investigation into Pakistan's recent general elections, which were held on February 8, 2024.

Under the bipartisan resolution passed by a vote of 368 to 7 in the House of Representatives, it was stated that free and impartial investigations should be conducted into allegations of interference and irregularities in the elections.

The resolution condemned efforts to intimidate the public in Pakistan to prevent their participation in democratic activities.

Furthermore, the resolution expressed condemnation for disruptions of internet and telecommunications services during the elections.

It is important to note that the Biden administration is not bound to act on this non-binding resolution.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said that the US House of Representatives' resolution stemmed from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan.

In response to media queries regarding the passage of House Resolution, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan believed that timing and context of this resolution did not align well with the positive dynamics of Pak-US bilateral ties.

She said Pakistan, as the world's second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy overall, is committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and rule of law in pursuance of our own national interest.

“We hope that the U.S Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-U.S ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries,” she said.