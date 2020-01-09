Indian police ask people in occupied Kashmir to register WhatsApp groups
08:25 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
Indian police ask people in occupied Kashmir to register WhatsApp groups
The Indian police have issued a circular urging people of occupied Kashmir to officially register the WhatsApp groups they moderate for communication.

This move comes after a five-month internet shutdown in the occupied territory which is still ongoing in most parts of the Kashmir Valley.

The Indian government blocked internet and telecommunications services in the region in August last year to prevent anti-India demonstrations when it revoked the special status of the territory.

Kargil police in a tweet suggests that the admins have to register their WhatsApp groups at the nearest police station within two days. Moreover, they’ll be held responsible for contents shared in the group.

