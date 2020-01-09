Karachi’s poor Mir Hassan ends life after children demand winter clothes

09:10 PM | 9 Jan, 2020
Karachi’s poor Mir Hassan ends life after children demand winter clothes
Share

KARACHI - A 35-year-old man, who was facing financial constraints since long, ended his life after he found himself helpless when his children demanded warm clothes to beat the cold in Karachi, local media reported.

Mir Hassan, a resident of city’s Haideri area, set himself on fire after dousing himself in petrol near a graveyard in the locality.

The father of five, according to police, was suffering from severe depression for past three months due to financial problems. He owned a donkey cart but was unable to spin the wheel of the life.

Filled with frustration, the poor deceased found no solution except ending his life when his innocent children, who were unaware the cost of their demand, forced their father to bring them winter clothes.

When he set him on fire nearby people rushed to save his life by extinguishing fire with warm clothes. He was shifted to the hospital and sixty percent of his body was burnt.

He, later, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Before committing the suicide, Hassan has left a letter for Prime Minister of Pakistan, appealing for help to provide shelter to his children and widow.

More From This Category
PM Imran seeks immediate report on Quetta ...
11:39 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan ...
10:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
No new polio related travel restriction imposed ...
08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision ...
11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Pakistan Army offers help to Australia to tackle ...
11:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
President Alvi, PM Imran condemn Quetta mosque ...
10:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
09:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr