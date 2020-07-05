21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War hero, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed being observed

LAHORE - The 21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War hero, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed is being observed today (Sunday).

He was born in district Sawabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1970.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan is one of the ten recipients of country`s highest military award, Nishan-e-Haider.

During the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control (LoC) in 1999, he emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage and inflicted heavy losses on the Indian forces while defending the five strategic posts at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultray.

On 5 July 1999, Indians, with the help of two battalions, managed to capture some portion of one of his post.

Despite facing all odds, he led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost portion. Captain Karnal Sher Khan also chased the enemy and conducted many raids in enemy area. During one of such raid, he went inside enemy camp where he inflicted heavy losses.

During the battle he received burst of fire in the chest and embraced ‘SHAHADAT’.