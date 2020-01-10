PM Imran inaugurates newly constructed Azakhel Dry Port near Nowshera today
08:32 AM | 10 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates newly constructed Azakhel Dry Port near Nowshera today
NOWSHERA - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate newly constructed dry port in Azakhel area of Nowshera District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province today (Friday).

According to media details, the Dry Port that has been completed at a cost of 510 million rupees will boost trade and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and entire region.

Azakhel Dry Port has been established eight kilometers away from Nowshera at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

It will help in transfer of freight easily from Karachi Port of far flung areas of the province.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, KP Governor Shah Farman and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of the port.

