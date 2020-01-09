President Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz upon CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza
ISLAMABAD - Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The President conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon Gen Nadeem Raza in recognition of his illustrious services for defence of the country.

The special investiture ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa NI (M), Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan NI (M) and senior military and civil officers.

General Nadeem Raza had assumed charge of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at General Headquarters in November last year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as a new leader at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza who had in August 2018 became the Chief of General Staff, the most prestigious appointment in the military after the army chief, as it is the organisational lead on both intelligence and operations, was being seen by the defence observers as the front runner for this post, as per his profile. As CGS, Gen Raza worked closely with Chief of Amry Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

