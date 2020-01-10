Pakistan, Russia agree to launch joint efforts to restore regional peace after Iran, US tension

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia have agreed to launch joint efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region that has witnessed rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

The agreement came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The two leaders discussed issues pertaining to soaring tensions in the Middle East and the overall situation in the region.

The Foreign Minister informed his Russian counterpart that an increase in tensions among the states could dent a severe blow to peace and stability in the region.

He said both sides have to show restraint in order to overcome the current escalated situation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while reiterating Pakistan's principled stance, made it clear that Pakistan will neither be a party to any new conflict in the region, nor will its land be used against any regional or neighbouring country, the Radio Pakistan reported.