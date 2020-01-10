Indian top court to announce verdict today on pleas filed against restrictions imposed in IOJ&K

NEW DELHI - The Indian Supreme Court (SC) will announce its verdict today (Friday) on the pleas filed against blockades and restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution since August 5 last year.

The petitions were filed by Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times and others.

A three member bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice BR Gavai had earlier reserved the verdict on 27th of November.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have criticized the BJP government for adopting double standards by allowing foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but banning Indian politicians.

Communist Party of India General Secretary, D Raja said that no red-carpet welcome to some foreign envoys cannot absolve the BJP government of the crimes it has committed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded the government to allow an unfettered access to occupied Jammu and Kashmir to all politicians and not resort to guided tours for envoys.