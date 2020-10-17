New Zealand elections: PM Jacinda Ardern scores a landslide victory
Web Desk
04:43 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
New Zealand elections: PM Jacinda Ardern scores a landslide victory
Share

AUCKLAND - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won a landslide victory in the country's general election, BBC reported on Saturday.

Ms Ardern's Labour Party has won 49% of the vote and she is projected to win a rare outright parliamentary majority.

The opposition centre-right National Party, currently on 27%, has admitted defeat in Saturday's poll. The vote was originally due to be in September but was postponed by a month after a renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

The polls opened at 09:00 local time (20:00 GMT Friday) and closed at 19:00.

More than a million people had already voted in early polling which opened up on 3 October.

New Zealanders were also asked to vote in two referendums alongside the general election.

More From This Category
UN lifts decade-long arms embargo on Iran
12:13 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
US analyst all praise for Pakistan's handling of ...
11:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Saudi Arabia reopens Makkah’s Grand Mosque for ...
08:02 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Pakistan handled COVID-19 better than India, ...
07:40 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
India test-fires BrahMos cruise missile from navy ...
06:50 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
Difficult months are ahead of us, Angela Merkel ...
10:55 AM | 18 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘You’ season 3 – Netflix reveals two new cast members
03:51 PM | 18 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr