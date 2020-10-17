New Zealand elections: PM Jacinda Ardern scores a landslide victory

AUCKLAND - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won a landslide victory in the country's general election, BBC reported on Saturday.

Ms Ardern's Labour Party has won 49% of the vote and she is projected to win a rare outright parliamentary majority.

The opposition centre-right National Party, currently on 27%, has admitted defeat in Saturday's poll. The vote was originally due to be in September but was postponed by a month after a renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

The polls opened at 09:00 local time (20:00 GMT Friday) and closed at 19:00.

More than a million people had already voted in early polling which opened up on 3 October.

New Zealanders were also asked to vote in two referendums alongside the general election.