Web Desk
05:11 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Semi-finals of National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi today
RAWALPINDI – The semi-finals of the National T-20 Cup will be played in Rawalpindi today (Saturday).

In the first semi-finals, Northern will take on Southern Punjab at 1500 hours, while the second match will be played between Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh at 1930 hours.

Earlier, Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by 7 wickets in Rawalpindi last night.

Batting first, Balochistan scored 161 for the loss of 6 wickets in stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Southern Punjab achieved the target in 10.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.

