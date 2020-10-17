Semi-finals of National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi today

RAWALPINDI – The semi-finals of the National T-20 Cup will be played in Rawalpindi today (Saturday).

In the first semi-finals, Northern will take on Southern Punjab at 1500 hours, while the second match will be played between Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh at 1930 hours.

Earlier, Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by 7 wickets in Rawalpindi last night.

Batting first, Balochistan scored 161 for the loss of 6 wickets in stipulated twenty overs.

In reply, Southern Punjab achieved the target in 10.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.