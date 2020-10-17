Pakistan introduces new visa conditions for Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has approved new conditions for Afghan citizens to obtain visas and has instructed the Pakistani embassy in Kabul and its consulates across the neighbouring country to implement the new conditions.

The Pakistani embassy in Kabul said in a statement on Saturday, that the new conditions have been approved in six cases for Pakistani visa applicants to Afghan nationals.

A one-year visit and tourism visa with multiple entries is provided for 60 days of stay at each visit, according to the statement.

The statement adds, individuals with serious illnesses such as injuries, fractures of bones and limbs, sick children, and pregnant women who have only one companion, can travel without a visa for three months upon arrival in the Torkham border terminal.

Applicants visiting family members will be given a 5-year visa with multiple entries and 1 year of stay is considered for the Afghan nationals who have Pakistani spouse and children.

The statement indicates, 5-year business visa with multiple entries will be issued to Afghan businessmen who have invested above and 50 million rupees in Pakistan and 2-3 years visa for those who have invested less than 20 to 50 million rupees in the country.

The statement added that visa entry for educational purposes is in accordance with the duration of the study program with multiple entries at school, college, and university level.

Work Visa duration is considered for one year, coordinated and recommended by the Pakistan Investment Board.

Last week, the embassy and four Pakistani consulates in Afghanistan issued more than 19,000 visas to Afghan citizens.

Embassy officials have asked Afghan citizens seeking Pakistani visas not to pay any visa fees to anyone.