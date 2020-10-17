Balochistan reports two new cases of polio virus

ISLAMABAD – Balochistan's health department has reported two more cases of polio virus in the province, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

With two fresh cases, the tally of polio virus infections this year has soared to 23 cases.

A case of the crippling disease was reported in Chiltan Town of Quetta, provincial health department said in a statement.

A four-year child was confirmed to be infected by the polio virus in the city.

A 15-month child in tehsil Barshor in Pishin district was confirmed to be infected by polio virus, in the second case in province.

The samples of two children were sent to lab for tests in past weeks, according to health officials.

