Pakistan Army invites job applications for General Soldier
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army is inviting job applications for the position of General Soldier in the Defense Security Force department, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.
The selection of the vacant position will be done based on the district or province category. Several teams of the department will take the surveys on different districts, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
General Criteria For General Soldier Post
- All the interested candidates are advised to follow the below-given instructions and apply under the set criteria:
- Applicants from almost all the provinces of Pakistan are allowed to apply for this vacant position.
- Applicants must not be older than 23 years of age until August 24th, 2021. However, applicants with graduate or above education are offered one year age relaxation.
- Applicants with 5 feet and 6 inches height (167.5 cm) are eligible for this position.
- Applicants with 31 to 33 inches chest (78 to 83 cm) are eligible.
- Applicants with matric and above qualification are eligible to apply.
- Candidates who are the relatives of martyrs and war victims will be provided special relaxation in age, height, and education.
How To Apply
All the interested applicants would apply the job applications along with all the supporting documents (02 passport size photographs and copy of national identity card) and PKR 100/- registration fee to the prescribed selection centers. The list of the selection centers is available in the given advertisement.
Application Deadline
The registration process deadline varies from province to province. The detailed registration schedule for every single province is mentioned in the given advertisement. Applicants are addressed to check their respective schedules carefully to submit a safe application.
