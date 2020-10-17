Lance Naik martyred in terrorists' attack in Turbat
07:38 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Lance Naik martyred in terrorists' attack in Turbat
ISLAMABAD – A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while three others were injured in a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Turbat on Saturday, ISPR said.

“Terrorists fire raid on security forces’ patrolling party near Jhaki post. During an exchange of fire, Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced Shahadat while three soldiers got injured,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

 On Thursday, seven soldiers were martyred while fighting off a terrorist attack on a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in Balochistan.

The same day six army troops were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

