Islamabad rejects Armenian PM’s allegations about Pak special forces

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected baseless comments by the Armenian Prime Minister alleging involvement of Pakistani Special Forces alongside Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has also clarified his stance on the matter stating that Azerbaijani forces are strong enough to defend their homeland and do not need the help of foreign forces.

He said it is regrettable that leadership of Armenia, to cover up its illegal actions against Azerbaijan, is resorting to irresponsible propaganda, which it must stop.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan believes that long-term peace and normalization of relations between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories.