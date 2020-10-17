ISLAMABAD - Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabiul Awwal moon has not been sighted today, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday.

The committee's session to sight the moon was held in Karachi with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the chair and the zonal committees took place at their respective provincial headquarters. The Pakistan Meteorological Department experts were also a part of the session.

The decision was announced in a statement issued to media.