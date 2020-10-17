Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October 30
07:27 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Eid-i-Miladun Nabi will be celebrated on October 30 (Friday) as the Rabiul Awwal moon has not been sighted today, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday.
The committee's session to sight the moon was held in Karachi with Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in the chair and the zonal committees took place at their respective provincial headquarters. The Pakistan Meteorological Department experts were also a part of the session.
The decision was announced in a statement issued to media.
-
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab to win National T20 Cup 202011:58 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- US analyst all praise for Pakistan's handling of coronavirus pandemic11:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- Massive fire at Lahore's Hafeez Centre 'controlled', says DG Rescue11:12 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- LIVE: Maryam, Bilawal and Maulana take the stage as PDM kicks off ...09:48 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
‘You’ season 3 – Netflix reveals two new cast members
03:51 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- Dexter to return after eight years03:45 PM | 18 Oct, 2020
- With over 7 billion views, ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed ...01:19 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020