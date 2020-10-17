Iran condemns terror attacks in Pakistan

TEHRAN – Iran has deplored the recent terrorist attacks in the two Pakistani cities of Ormara and Quetta which have killed several army personnel, expressing sympathy with the people and government of Pakistan.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected all forms of terrorism while underlining the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and sponsors of terrorist acts.

At least 20 Pakistani security personnel and private guards were killed in two separate attacks in Balochistan's Gwadar district and the North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, according to the military’s media wing.

In the first attack, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were killed during a clash with a “large number of terrorists” while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara. The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The second attack took place near the Razmak area of North Waziristan where six Pakistan Army personnel were killed in a bomb attack.