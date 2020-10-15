24-year-old Captain Umar among 6 troops martyred in Waziristan attack
05:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
RAWALPINDI – 24-year-old Pakistan Army captain and five soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a convoy of security forces in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR on Thursday.
According to military’s media wing, the convoy was targeted in an IED blast near Razmak area. The devices planted on roadside.
The martyred soldiers included Captain Umer Farooq, Naib Sobedar Riaz Ahmad, Shakeel Azad, Hawaldar Younas, Naik Nadeem and Lance Naik Asmatullah.
