Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov quits after strong protests
Share
BISHKEK – Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday saying that he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters, who demanded his removal from office.
In a statement, the President said he feared that violence might break out if protesters carry out a threat to march on his compound.
"I do not want to go down in Kyrgyzstan's history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens," he further said.
Earlier, Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s allies had dominated the Oct. 4 parliamentary election, but subsequent protests toppled the government and forced the elections authorities to annul it.
Jeenbekov has become the third president of the Central Asian state to be sent packing through protests since 2005.
"The military and security forces will be obliged to use their weapons to protect the state residence. Blood will be inevitably shed. I urge both sides not to fall for provocations," the outgoing president said.
He has urged the newly-appointed Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and other opposition politicians to "take their supporters away" from the Bishkek to restore peace in capital
The uprising stemmed after public took to streets in the capital city and attacked public buildings, demanding new elections and resignation of pro-Russian Jeenbekov.
- Saqib Nisar’s NRO cannot save Imran Khan, says Nawaz Sharif12:28 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Govts should be elected on public votes, says Maryam Nawaz at PDM's ...11:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Opposition parties gather to cover corruption, says PTI minister11:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan fines Qatar Airways for violating coronavirus SOPs08:57 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- New date for MDCAT 2020 announced08:41 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Mahira Khan bags Best Actress Award at Int'l Film Fest 202002:46 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Sanjay Dutt opens up about his battle with cancer02:03 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' teaser coming out on Saturday12:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020