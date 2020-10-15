‘Zainab Alert’ app goes live across Pakistan to report missing children
Web Desk
06:11 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
‘Zainab Alert’ app goes live across Pakistan to report missing children
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday launched the "Zainab Alert" app to strengthen efforts to trace missing children and curb child abuse cases in the country.

Child victim Zainab Ansari's father Amin Ansari pressed the button and launched the app at an event held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari and Minister for Planning Asad Umer were also present on the occasion. 

Mazari in a tweet said that the government has fulfilled another commitment. 

“This app is across Pakistan, GB and AJK. This will end police delayed action or inaction and apathy. Rapid response to immed info transmitted,” she added.

The following tweet shows mechanism and salient feature of the app, which has been launched in collaboration with Pakistan Citizen Portal;

More From This Category
Saqib Nisar’s NRO cannot save Imran Khan, says ...
12:28 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Opposition parties gather to cover corruption, ...
11:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistan fines Qatar Airways for violating ...
08:57 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
New date for MDCAT 2020 announced
08:41 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
London police tighten security outside Nawaz ...
07:07 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Doctor’s negligence takes eyesight of 9 ...
06:45 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for US Covid-19 relief fund
03:21 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr