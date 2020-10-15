‘Zainab Alert’ app goes live across Pakistan to report missing children
ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday launched the "Zainab Alert" app to strengthen efforts to trace missing children and curb child abuse cases in the country.
Child victim Zainab Ansari's father Amin Ansari pressed the button and launched the app at an event held in Islamabad on Thursday.
Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari and Minister for Planning Asad Umer were also present on the occasion.
Mazari in a tweet said that the government has fulfilled another commitment.
Another commitment fulfilled. This app is across Pakistan, GB and AJK. This will end police delayed action or inaction and apathy. Rapid response to immed info transmitted. https://t.co/mRE7RZGvwF— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 15, 2020
“This app is across Pakistan, GB and AJK. This will end police delayed action or inaction and apathy. Rapid response to immed info transmitted,” she added.
The following tweet shows mechanism and salient feature of the app, which has been launched in collaboration with Pakistan Citizen Portal;
Today, @mohrpakistan in collaboration with @PakistanPMDU Pakistan Citizens Portal is launching the #zainabalert App Nation wide. An effort and initiative to help protect our children!— Women's Parliamentary Caucus Pakistan (@wpc_pak) October 15, 2020
Salient features stated below :: pic.twitter.com/u8y4isIGbz
