Samsung opens first official brand shop in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Samsung has inaugurated it's a first brand shop in Punjab's Faisalabad city, the company said in a press statement on Thursday.

The Korean company's exclusive brand store will offer customers the chance to purchase their choice of class-leading Samsung products from a wide array of categories including mobile devices, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners.

Taking centre stage at the Samsung Brand Shop is the next generation lineup of Samsung’s QLED and UHD televisions. With innovative connectivity features that integrate consumers’ lifestyles to deliver an uber-immersive viewing journey, the new Samsung television lineup promises the ultimate home entertainment experience.

Customers will also be able to explore the newly launched generation of Galaxy mobile devices at the outlet.

The official brand shop will allow customers in Faisalabad to shop Samsung products with complete peace of mind and will be able to benefit from the expertise of Samsung’s expert customer representatives to make the best choice for their needs.

Located on ChenOne Road, the newly inaugurated brand shop will offer official Samsung products through the official distribution partner for the company, Sparkworld, enabling patrons to avail benefits such as warranties and genuine accessories for their products all under one roof.