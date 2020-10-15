Second Punjab minister tests positive for coronavirus in single day
Web Desk
07:04 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Second Punjab minister tests positive for coronavirus in single day
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus as total number of infection reached 321218 in the country. 

The provincial minister has self-isolated himself at home. It emerged that Gardezi had been performing his duty till last night. He took the test after he felt unwell and the result came back positive. 

Earlier today, Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal has contracted novel coronavirus.

According to media details, the provincial minister’s test after his test came out positive for the virus after he felt unwell last night. 

Mian Aslam has quarantined himself at home.

More From This Category
Saqib Nisar’s NRO cannot save Imran Khan, says ...
12:28 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
Opposition parties gather to cover corruption, ...
11:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistan fines Qatar Airways for violating ...
08:57 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
New date for MDCAT 2020 announced
08:41 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
London police tighten security outside Nawaz ...
07:07 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Doctor’s negligence takes eyesight of 9 ...
06:45 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for US Covid-19 relief fund
03:21 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr