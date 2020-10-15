PCB launches probe after bookie approaches player amid National T20 Cup

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday launched an investigation after a player reported an approach from a suspected bookmaker during the National T20 Cup, currently in progress in Rawalpindi.

Following the player’s report, the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit carried out its own investigations, before escalating the matter to the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) for further probe.

PCB Director – Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col (Retd) Asif Mahmood, said: “I have spoken with the player to compliment and thank him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting the approach to the anti-corruption officer.

“This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the Code and his obligations under such a situation. This also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, which is very satisfying and encouraging for us.

“Following the report, the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit carried out its own probe and unearthed some sensitive information, which has been forwarded to the FIA, which has the required expertise, resources, capabilities and powers to investigate such matters.

“As we cannot jeopardise an ongoing investigation, it will be inappropriate for us to share any specifics of the approach. However, thePCB as a responsible member of the International Cricket Council will continue to keep the game’s administrative body abreast of the progress in investigations as part of our information-sharing approach.

“We are all aware that the game is at risk due to a small number of corrupters who try to entice cricketers for their personal gains and benefit. But there is also no doubt that we can collectively defeat these people if the players strictly abide by the anti-corruption protocols and continue to report approaches to the anti-corruption officers.”

The PCB, as part of its zero-tolerance approach for corruption in cricket, has been assisting the government on legislation to criminalise corruption in sports. In the draft paper, the PCB has proposed severe sanctions relating to corruption, illegal manipulation, betting and match and spot-fixing as well as aiding and abetting such conduct on those found guilty of engaging in such offences.