Pakistan reports 4,062 new infections, 84 deaths amid Covid surge
Web Desk
09:10 AM | 9 Sep, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,062 new infections, 84 deaths amid Covid surge
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 84 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,062 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,497 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,194,198.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,136 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,076,112. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,589 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.43 percent.

At least 441,410 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 408,758 in Punjab 166,564 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 101,840 in Islamabad, 32,480 in Balochistan, 33,037 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,109 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan cuts Remdesivir injection price by 30 ... 11:45 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

Pakistan’s federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a reduction in the price of Remedesivir injection, which is used ...

Moreover, 12,135 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,073 in Sindh, 5,175 KP, 879 in Islamabad, 714 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 179 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 63,161 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,286,469 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people ... 11:07 AM | 4 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan announced new guidelines making Covid vaccination certificates ...

More From This Category
Kuwait Airways re-launches commercial flights to ...
11:48 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Pakistan announces humanitarian assistance for ...
10:38 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
PM Imran launches cadastral map of Islamabad to ...
09:40 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
'Massive arms build-up’ in region detrimental ...
08:43 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Nine TTP militants arrested from Hangu
06:37 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
EU ambassadors calls on COAS Bajwa, lauds ...
05:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly shares adorable photos on Ali Ansari's birthday
07:45 PM | 8 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr