Pakistan reports 4,062 new infections, 84 deaths amid Covid surge

ISLAMABAD – At least 84 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,062 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,497 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,194,198.

Statistics 9 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,161

Positive Cases: 4062

Positivity % : 6.43%

Deaths : 84

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,136 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,076,112. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 91,589 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.43 percent.

At least 441,410 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 408,758 in Punjab 166,564 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 101,840 in Islamabad, 32,480 in Balochistan, 33,037 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,109 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,135 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,073 in Sindh, 5,175 KP, 879 in Islamabad, 714 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 179 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 63,161 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,286,469 since the first case was reported.