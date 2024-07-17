Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Iran’s President Pezeshkian on his election victory

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on winning the election, Saudi state media reported.
Mohammed bin Salman and Pezeshkian “praised the development of relations between the two countries at various levels, stressing the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation in various fields,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi king had also sent a congratulatory message to Pezeshkian following his election in early July.
King Salman bin Abdul Aziz had expressed hope for the “continued development of relations which link our two countries and our two brotherly peoples,” SPA said at the time.
After a seven-year rupture, Saudi Arabia and Iran resumed relations under a surprise China-brokered deal announced in March last year.
The two exchanged ambassadors and visits of foreign ministers, before the late Ebrahim Raisi made the first visit by an Iranian president to the kingdom in 20 years to attend a joint Arab-Islamic summit to discuss the war in Gaza last November.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
