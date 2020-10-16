14 security personnel martyred in Ormara attack: ISPR
08:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
14 security personnel martyred in Ormara attack: ISPR
RAWALPINDI - 14 security personnel embraced martyrdom while confronting a large number of terrorists on Coastal Highway near Ormara.

According to ISPR, the encounter took place when a convoy of OGDCL being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi was attacked by the terrorists.

The Security Forces responded effectively to the terrorists’ attack and ensured security of the OGDCL staff and managed their safe exit from the area.

The martyred were identified as:

Subedar Abid Hussain r/o Layyah, Naik Muhammad Anwar r/o Sibi, Lance Naik Iftikhar Ahmed r/o DG Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Naveed r/o Chakwal, Lance Naik Abdul Latif r/o Pishin, Sepoy Muhammad Waris r/o Mianwali, Sepoy Imran Khan r/o Lakki Marwat, Havaldar (Retired) Samandar Khan r/o Lakki Marwat, Muhammad Fawad ullah r/o Lakki Marwat, Atta ullah r/o DIK, Waris Khan r/o Tank, Abdul Nafay r/o Kohat, Shakir ullah r/o Kohat, Abid Hussain r/o Bannu.

During the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Imran Khan while strongly condemning the terrorist attack on the convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited at Makran Coastal Highway has sought report of the incident, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He also commiserated with families of the security personnel martyred in the attack and lauded the services of the martyrs.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in a tweet also strongly condemned the attack and said the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security and defence of the nation are our pride.

https://twitter.com/shiblifaraz/status/1316785117101273088

Earlier, 24-year-old Pakistan Army captain and five soldiers were martyred after terrorists targeted a convoy of security forces in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Oct-2020/24-year-old-captain-umar-among-6-troops-martyred-in-waziristan-attack

According to military’s media wing, the convoy was targeted in an IED blast near Razmak area. The devices planted on roadside. 

