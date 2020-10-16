Pakistan marks 69th death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan today
09:04 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistan marks 69th death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan today
LAHORE - The 69th death anniversary of Pakistan's first Prime Minister Shaheed-i-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan is being observed across the country today (Friday).                             

Born in Karnal‚ East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan got education from Aligarh Muslim University, India and Oxford University, United Kingdom.

He then struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent.                       

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi which was later named after him as Liaquat Bagh.                                      

Liaqat Ali Khan was buried at Mazar-e-Quaid compound in Karachi.

'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' teaser coming out on Saturday
12:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2020

