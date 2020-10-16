Pakistan marks 69th death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan today
Share
LAHORE - The 69th death anniversary of Pakistan's first Prime Minister Shaheed-i-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan is being observed across the country today (Friday).
Born in Karnal‚ East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan got education from Aligarh Muslim University, India and Oxford University, United Kingdom.
He then struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent.
Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi which was later named after him as Liaquat Bagh.
Liaqat Ali Khan was buried at Mazar-e-Quaid compound in Karachi.
- Peshawar High Court bars NAB to arrest Captain (r) Safdar12:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- Opposition lacks direction, wisdom and agenda, says CM Buzdar12:25 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Innocent citizens are being used to save family corruption, says Dr ...12:04 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates N-Ovative Health Technology Facility in ...11:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Fawad Khan blessed with a baby girl11:16 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond ...11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020