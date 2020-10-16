FM Qureshi, Saudi Communications Minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology (IT), today (Friday).

In a video call, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties, which form the basis of enhanced cooperation in all fields between the two countries.

He said that the two countries shared the focus on development of information technology, which was the need of the modern digital age.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the fact that both Pakistan and the Kingdom had a significant youth bulge in their demography and said that the two countries have a wide-ranging scope of expanding ties and enhancing collaboration in this field, which could be mutually beneficial.

The Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology reciprocated the warm feelings and echoed the sentiments of the Foreign Minister, terming Pakistan as a close brotherly country.

Both the dignitaries agreed to enhance bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all matters of mutual interest.