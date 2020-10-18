Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab to win National T20 Cup 2020

RAWALPINDI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Southern Punjab by 10 runs to lift the 2020-21 National T20 Cup trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Southern Punjab won the toss and elected to field first.

Playing first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave a daunting 207-run target to the Southern, who were restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan got their team off to a good start with the duo accumulating 52 runs in the first powerplay.

Hussain Talat scored 63 runs off just 33 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, for Southern Punjab.

For the winning side, Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz bagged three wickets each.

Yesterday, Southern Punjab beat Northern by seven wickets in the first semi-final while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Sindh in the second match.

Squads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

Southern Punjab – Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).