India’s Champions Trophy Jersey features ‘Pakistan’, and it has everyone talking!

LAHORE – Champions Trophy 2025 is set to spring into action from tomorrow as Indian cricket team unveiled its new jersey for flagship event, with host nation’s name, “Pakistan,” prominently featured.

The new kit of Men in Blue donned by top players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh caught the attention of fans amid political tensions between two sides.

Earlier, Indian government controlled media suggested that jersey would not include Pakistan’s name, raising concerns about potential political implications. The controversy intensified as questions emerged about the placement of the official Champions Trophy logo, which, according to ICC regulations, must display the host country’s name.

BCCI officials however confirmed that India would adhere to ICC rules and include the host nation’s name on their kit. This decision was reinforced when the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared images of Indian cricketers receiving ICC awards and Team of the Year caps, showing the jerseys with the official logo and “Pakistan” listed as the host nation.

The controversy recalls similar issue during 2023 Asia Cup, when Pakistan hosted the tournament. At that time, India objected to the inclusion of Pakistan’s name in the tournament logo, leading the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to approve a revised logo that excluded the host nation’s name.