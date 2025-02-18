‘Strawberry Quick’ Candy labeled as sweet poison in Pakistan; full details here

ISLAMABAD – A drug-laced “Strawberry Quick” candy sparked concern in Multan and Peshawar as local authorities issued a warning to parents.

Multan’s DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari issued a warning urging masses to keep their children away from candy called “Strawberry Quick,” which he termed a new form of sweet poison. The candy is reportedly laced with crystal meth and disguised as a harmless treat, posing a significant health risk to younger ones.

DC said such products go unnoticed and are frequently consumed in densely populated areas. He warned parents to remain vigilant and to prevent their children from consuming any suspicious candy, particularly those that could be classified as “sweet poison.”

Earlier, similar concerns emerged in Peshawar, where harmful lollipops have been found in People’s Market, contributing to a rise in drug addiction among children. It was reported that these lollipops were laced with Methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE.

Authorities acted swiftly, arresting several shopkeepers involved in the illegal trade and confiscating dangerous products to protect the community.

These troubling incidents have sparked a broader conversation on the need for stricter regulations and public awareness campaigns. Experts stress the importance of educating families about the dangers of such deceptive products. Community leaders and parents are urged to work together to ensure children’s safety and create a drug-free environment.